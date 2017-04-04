Surrealistic Twist: the Experimental Photography of Cardi Toellner Smith
Hudson Business Lounge and Cafe 310 E. Buffalo St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 5:30pm
April 7, at 5:30 pm
This exhibition will feature over 20 beautifully framed photographs of Cardi Smith's manipulated images. While she may start with a simple still-life in Cardi's hands this is transformed into a fresh composition that augments and distorts reality.
