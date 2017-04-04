Event time: 5:30pm

Surrealistic Twist: the Experimental Photography of Cardi Toellner Smith

at the HUDSON (310 E. Buffalo Street, Third Ward), April 7, at 5:30 pm

This exhibition will feature over 20 beautifully framed photographs of Cardi Smith's manipulated images. While she may start with a simple still-life in Cardi's hands this is transformed into a fresh composition that augments and distorts reality.