Sustainable Coffee Tasting
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 10-11am
Enjoy your morning coffee with us! Join coffee experts from the Pendulum Coffee as you taste locally-roasted coffee from around the world. We will explore how local roasters bring out flavors unique to the beans' origin. Learn about the growing regions, sustainable farming practices, coffee notes, aromas and more. For all coffee enthusiasts! Space is limited.
Date and Time
Saturday, January 14th And February 11.
10:00 AM to 11:00 AM
Location
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park
1500 E. Park Pl.
Milwaukee, WI 53211
414-964-8505
Price
For adults | $8 (Nonmembers: $10)