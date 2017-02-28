Take Steps for Crohn's and Colitis

Event time: 1:00pm-4:00pm

1.6 million Americans suffer from Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis, chronic inflammatory diseases of the digestive tract. Take Steps is the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation’s largest fundraising event and the nation's only walk dedicated to finding a cure for digestive diseases.

Please join us on Sunday June 4, 2017 at South Shore Park to celebrate the Milwaukee Take Steps for Crohn’s & Colitis walk. The goal of the walk is to raise $120,000 to find a cure for these digestive diseases. Registration and the festival start at 1:00 PM. The walk begins at 3:00 PM.

To register, please visit:

http://online.ccfa.org/site/TR/TakeSteps/Chapter-Wisconsin?fr_id=6823&pg=entry

Price: At will donation