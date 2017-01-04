You Can't Take It With You

This classic screwball comedy won the Pulitzer Prize in 1937 and it's been entertaining audiences ever since. Set in the large house of a rather batty New York family, sweet-natured Alice falls for banker's son Tony. When her snooty, prospective in-laws arrive for dinner, the event is a disaster, capped with the arrest of everyone in the household.

Price: Adult – $21 Senior (60+), Student, and Military Personnel – $18 Child (12 and under) – $10 Groups of 15 or more – $16 Value Nights (January 19 and 25 / February 1) – $$10.00 Evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday Matinee (February 4) at 3 PM, Sunday Matinees at 2 PM Online sales close 1 hour prior to performance. Tickets may be purchased at Box Office window until showtime.