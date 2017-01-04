You Can't Take It With You
Sunset Playhouse 800 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122
This classic screwball comedy won the Pulitzer Prize in 1937 and it's been entertaining audiences ever since. Set in the large house of a rather batty New York family, sweet-natured Alice falls for banker's son Tony. When her snooty, prospective in-laws arrive for dinner, the event is a disaster, capped with the arrest of everyone in the household.
Price: Adult – $21 Senior (60+), Student, and Military Personnel – $18 Child (12 and under) – $10 Groups of 15 or more – $16 Value Nights (January 19 and 25 / February 1) – $$10.00 Evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday Matinee (February 4) at 3 PM, Sunday Matinees at 2 PM Online sales close 1 hour prior to performance. Tickets may be purchased at Box Office window until showtime.