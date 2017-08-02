Tallymoore Contemporary Irish Folk

Event time: 8:00 - 10:00 pm

These Milwaukee natives have taken the Irish music scene by storm since joining forces in 2012. Tallymoore has made appearances at every major Irish music festival across the United States including Milwaukee, Kansas City, Syracuse, and Indianapolis. Performing a range of Irish and Scottish folk tunes, ballads, reels and classic pub songs, the group incorporates acoustic and vocal material from broader Celtic, traditional country, bluegrass, and Americana sources. They are best known for their strong vocals and complex harmonic arrangements, along with rich instrumentation and polished fiddle stylings.

Price: Premium $25 Standard $22