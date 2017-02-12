Tangled Lines w/Pay the Devil

Up & Under Pub 1216 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 9:00pm-Midnight

Tangled Lines is a local Americana band made of up teachers who just love to play music together. Our friends, Pay the Devil are playing at 9:30 pm, and are a local Bluegrass Band. 

There is no cover charge for this event. Just show up, and bring your friends for a fun time. 

Price: No Cover Charge

Up & Under Pub 1216 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
