Tangled Lines w/Pay the Devil
Up & Under Pub 1216 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 9:00pm-Midnight
Tangled Lines is a local Americana band made of up teachers who just love to play music together. Our friends, Pay the Devil are playing at 9:30 pm, and are a local Bluegrass Band.
There is no cover charge for this event. Just show up, and bring your friends for a fun time.
Price: No Cover Charge
Info
Up & Under Pub 1216 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance