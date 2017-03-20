Tartan Day Tea

Irish Cultural & Heritage Center 2133 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Event time: 1pm-4pm

Come join us for a lovely afternoon of tea, sandwiches, cookies, and more!

 

There will be traditional Scottish entertainment, including live music and dance performances by the Caledonian Scottish Dancers.  Raffle including several items from local business. Individuals who wear tartan to be entered into a special raffle! There will also be a cash bar available.

www.caledonianscottishdancers.com

Price: Adults: $18 in advance, $20 at the door Children (12 and under): $14 in advance, $15 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tartan-day-tea-tickets-31934512988

Irish Cultural & Heritage Center 2133 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
