More than 300 tattoo artists will swing through Milwaukee this weekend as part of the traveling Tattoo Arts Convention, now appearing for its eighth year in Wisconsin. Among the artists tattooing throughout the weekend will be veterans of the Spike TV series “Ink Master, x93 as well as the shows “Best Ink, x93 “Tattoo Nightmares x93 and “Black Ink Crew. x93 There will also be more than 25 categories of tattoo contests, displays of tattoo collectibles and memorabilia and performances from burlesque artists and carnival sideshow acts. (Also 11 a.m., Sept. 16 and 17.)