In some circles, “going pop x93 has a bad connotation.But what if performers were born to do pop music? The sister/sister indie-rock duoTegan and Sara had been dabbling in pop music for years before they fullyembraced the synth-heavy spirit of modern Top 40 music with their 2013reinvention Heartthrob. It was anatural fit: the more danceable sounds didn’t come at the expense of the confessionallyrics and dry wit that the sisters have brought to all of their records. Lastyear they released a similarly infectious sequel to that album, Love You to Death.