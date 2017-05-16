"The 39 Steps" Comedy Presented by Whitefish Bay HS Theatre

Event time: May 19 at 7 pm May 20 at 7 pm May 21 at 2 pm

Whitefish Bay HS Theatre is proud to present The 39 Steps May 19-20 at 7pm and May 21 at 2 pm at the Whitefish Bay HS Auditorium

"Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have the intriguing, thrilling, riotous and unmissable comedy" called The 39 Steps . 11 actors play over 100 characters in a unique ode to theatre of the past. We even have an adorable guest during the second act. You won't want to miss it!

Tickets are available at the door or online

http://wfbhsdrama.wixsite.com/wfbhsdrama

Adapted by Patrick Barlow

From the novel by John Buchan

From the movie of Alfred Hitchcock

Price: $5 Students/Seniors $10 General Admission