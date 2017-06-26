The Face of Adversity , an exhibit by select West Allis-West Milwaukee art students, will be exhibited at Inspiration Studios, 1500 S. 73rd Street in West Allis, from June 30 until July 9, 2017. An opening reception with student presentations will take place on June 30, from 6-7pm.

The Coordinator of the Summer Talent Revue is Dan Walker, an arts instructor for the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District. Walker has spent 25 years as a classroom teacher and more than a decade leading various programs that identify and enrich students gifted in the visual arts.

Guests can meet the student artists, view the exhibit, and vote for their favorites during the Opening Reception on June 30, 6:00-7:00pm, which is free and open to the public. Audience favorites and other participation awards will be presented to students during an Awards Ceremony/Closing Reception on Sunday, July 9, at 2:00pm.