"The Race of Gentlemen" exhibit

Event time: June 16-Sept. 4. May-September - Daily: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.)

At the intersection of speed and style, The Race of Gentlemen has become a must-see and must-do automotive carnival. Dedicated craftsmen and women build and restore vintage American hot rods and motorcycles to blast down the beaches of the Jersey Shore. This summer, the Harley-Davidson Museum® is proud to bring together the vehicles, the artistry and the personalities that make up The Race of Gentlemen for its special exhibit.

“The Race of Gentlemen x93 will take over The Garage, a 10,000-square-foot special event space located on the H-D Museum campus, beginning June 16 and running through Labor Day (Sept. 4). In addition to displaying portraits, bikes and roadsters pulled from past races, “The Race of Gentlemen x93 exhibit will reveal the passion and devotion TROG compatriots bring to this sandy spectacle.

More than a dozen motorcycles and automobiles will be on display – machines restored and resurrected for the sole purpose of redlining down the shore. Some highlights include:

· 1923 Ford T Roadster owned by Ray Evernham, former NASCAR crew chief for Jeff Gordon

· 1946 Harley-Davidson Knucklehead owned and raced by Jeff “Hollywood x93 Baer

· 1947 Harley-Davidson UL owned and raced by Tom Rowe, a former flat tracker

Price: dult $20 H.O.G. Member Free Senior (age 65+) $14 US Military (w/ID) $14 Student (w/ID) $14 Child (age 5-17) $10 Child under 5 Free