THEATER AUDITIONS: An Ideal Husband (May 22 & May 24)

Event time: 6pm-9pm

SYNOPSIS:

Sir Robert Chiltern is a respected government official and a loving husband. His friend, Lord Arthur Goring, is a notorious womanizer who lives a life of casual lounging, meaningless flirtations, and multiple illicit affairs. At least, that is how they are perceived. When old acquaintance Laura Cheveley arrives in London to stir up trouble, the lives of the two men become increasingly complicated and intertwined, and their true natures are revealed. Performed with an analysis on stereotyping and assumptions, this classic British comedy will be performed with a Steampunk flair and style.

MAY 22 and 24, 6-9PM

The Underground Collaborative

161 W. Wisconsin Ave MIlwaukee

(Lower level of the grand ave mall, the Plankington building)

Roles available for up to 15 adult men and women, ANY ETHNICITY.

Read the character descriptions here: http://www.shmoop.com/an-ideal-husband/characters.html

A monologue is encouraged but not required. Cold reading material will be provided. Arrive a few minutes early to fill out an audition form and covenant of agreement, or download the forms at our website link here: www.thecompanyofstrangerstheater.com/shows

You can also sign up for your audition time at http://.www.signupgenius.com/go/4090a4fa9a72aaafe3-auditions1

Callbacks will not be conducted. Come to ONLY ONE of the two audition dates. If you are unable to make one of the dates and would still like to audition, please email thecompanyofstrangers@mail.com

with a video monologue submission and filled out audition form and covenant by May 24. ​THIS IS NOT A PAID POSITION. ALL CAST MEMBERS WITH THE CoS VOLUNTEER THEIR TALENTS.

​SHOW DATES: SEPTEMBER 22, 23, 29, 30, AT THE UNDERGROUND COLLABORATIVE IN MILWAUKEE

Price: FREE