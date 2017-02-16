Theatre Gigante presents: Little Bang Theory & Lon Chaney's film "Laugh, Clown, Laugh"
Kenilworth Square East, Studio 508 1925 E. Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 7:30pm, March 3 & 4
The cinema comes to life as Little Bang Theory accompanies Lon Chaney’s
1928 silent film with an ingenious score by Frank Pahl, performed live by
Little Bang Theory on organ and tiny toy instruments!
For info, tickets: 800-838-3006, http://www.theatregigante.org/
Price: $20
Info
Kenilworth Square East, Studio 508 1925 E. Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Theater & Dance