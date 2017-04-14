Theatre Gigante presents: The Way Things Go

Event time: 7:30pm, April 21, 22 and 27, 28, 29

2016-2017 Season

Gigante Tours Milwaukee

Theatre Gigante is very excited to present

THE WAY THINGS GO

created by Gigante Artistic Directors Isabelle Kralj & Mark Anderson

with music composed and performed by Frank Pahl

A refreshing and hopeful look at the world, this brand new show playfully addresses birth, love, the cosmos – and everything in between – and humorously explores the human condition and its need to connect.

April 21, 22 and 27, 28, 29, 2017

Pitman Theater, Alverno College

3431 South 39th Street

tickets

800-838-3006

giganteway.brownpapertickets.com

for more information – www.theatregigante.org

