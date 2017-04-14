Theatre Gigante presents: The Way Things Go
Alverno College Pitman Theatre S. 39th Street & W. Morgan Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53234
Event time: 7:30pm, April 21, 22 and 27, 28, 29
2016-2017 Season
Gigante Tours Milwaukee
Theatre Gigante is very excited to present
THE WAY THINGS GO
created by Gigante Artistic Directors Isabelle Kralj & Mark Anderson
with music composed and performed by Frank Pahl
A refreshing and hopeful look at the world, this brand new show playfully addresses birth, love, the cosmos – and everything in between – and humorously explores the human condition and its need to connect.
April 21, 22 and 27, 28, 29, 2017
Pitman Theater, Alverno College
3431 South 39th Street
tickets
800-838-3006
giganteway.brownpapertickets.com
for more information – www.theatregigante.org
Price: http://giganteway.brownpapertickets.com/