One of the most sought after pianists worldwide, this young American virtuoso has been showered with superlatives by critics for his passionate artistry and amazing technique. Having performed in every major concert hall in the United States, Canada, China and across Europe, this Julliard graduate is considered a leading interpreter of the works of George Gershwin and Leonard Bernstein. An outstanding cross-over artist, hear Pandolfi’s virtuoso transcriptions of the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Marvin Hamlisch, George Gershwin and Leonard Bernstein in this spellbinding evening. The result is a lavish presentation of some of America’s most loved music.

TICKETS $24/ $20 Student w/ID $12/$10