The Three Buckaroos House Concert: Phil Lee, John Sieger & Dean Schlabowske (3pm)

Some of you are familiar with Phil Lee and I sure hope you're familiar with me. We've done a few rodeos up and down the line and and even got asked back a few times! Now it's time for another one.This time we'll be joined by Deano from the Waco Brothers. If you're not familiar with them, think Clash meets Cash.You're bound to find at least one of the scoundrels charming, at least that's the strategy! This Father's Day the action starts at 3:00 and goes to 5:30. Life is always better with solid songs on a nice warm afternoon, so bring a treat of some sort to share and a nice cold beverage to wash it down—then let the Buckaroos throw few songs your way. It will be an action packed adventure!

WHEN: Sunday, June 18, from 3:00 till 5:30pm

WHERE: The Double S Ranch, 2205 N. 59th St, Milwaukee

BRING: Snacky stuff and cold beverages.

$25.00 donation suggested