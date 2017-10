Friday March 31st 2017

Lucid Light Lounge presents....

Throttle and Loud Luxury

Local support by Tista

Lucid Light Lounge

729 N Milwaukee St

Milwaukee, WI. 53202

9pm-2am | 21+

Smart Upscale Attire RequiredFeaturing❯●Music by Throttle, Loud Luxury and Tista●$4 Domestic Beers + $5 Patron shots!●$6 Lucid Bowls –exclusive– for ladies●Confetti + Party favors + PhotographySpinnin’ Records Australian DJ/producer Throttle makes his debut at Lucid Light Lounge on March 31st following support by Loud Luxury and local support DJ Tista. By now, Throttle is considered the next big thing in dance music. He is being pegged as Spinnin Records’ next prodigy, following in the footsteps of Afrojack, Martin Garrix and Oliver Heldens. Delivering an exciting, new house sound, known for his uplifting live performance - young Robbie's DJ persona seems to be on everybody's lips. Including Spinnin' Records, the Dutch dance label known for picking out the best young rising stars, that quickly signed Throttle to exclusively release his music on its main imprint. Prepare for a night full of, what Throttle calls, “Dirty Disco x93.Snapchat: LucidMKEDISCLAIMER: Ticket buyers must arrive [at] Lucid Light Lounge by 11PM to be GUARANTEED admission. Lucid Light Lounge holds the door for ticket buyers until 11PM. After 11PM, Lucid Light Lounge stops holding the door for ticket buyers and allows non - ticket buyers in. If Lucid Light Lounge has reached capacity ticket buyers will have first priority inside as capacity permits. Early arrival is - HIGHLY - suggested! DRESS CODE STRICTLY ENFORCED! Lucid Light Lounge reserves the right to deny entry to any person not in dress code ticket or not!FAQsAre there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?You must be 21 years of age to attend this event.What's the refund policy?All sales are final. No Refunds.What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?Valet.