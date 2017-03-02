Thursday Nights Light The Domes

Event time: 6-9pm

March 30, from 6–9 p.m., mARTch MADNESS, a one-night gallery event will come to The Domes. Local artists working in a variety of media will show and sell their art. Highlighting the night will be a fashion show with costume designs inspired by the three domes. The night also offers a coloring station for artists of all ages. Wine and other beverage and food items will be available for purchase.

Regular Domes admission for adults age 18 and over is $7; Milwaukee County Seniors with ID, persons with disabilities, students of any age with ID, and youth age 6–17, $5; children 5 and under, free.

For more information on The Domes, call (414) 257-5611 or visit countyparks.com.