Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 7pm

Saturday, February 25

Doors 6PM / Show 7PM

Tim Hawkins has been meticulously crafting a no-bones, no-bull comedy show that entertains the entire family. With three hundred million online video views, over one hundred sold-out concerts every year, and a motley half million Facebook fans, Tim’s Jackwagon Crew has grown into a gut-busting revolution of multi-generational proportions. Now see him with the whole family live this winter at The Riverside Theater.

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Comedy, Live Music/Performance
