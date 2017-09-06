Timberwheel 001 Sketch Show

Event time: 7:30pm

Mojo Dojo Comedy is proud to present the debut of its new sketch comedy show, written by Joel Zawada and directed by James Boland. Timberwheel is hand-crafted, artisinal sketch, made with care.

FEATURING

Marcus Beyer, Taylor Burzynski, Sam Hanson, Erik Koconis, Lee Rowley, Tess Rutkowski, and Olivia Shircel.

It all takes place at Urban Harvest Brewing Company, where they brew hand-crafted ales in small batches several times a week. This creates a versatile line-up of beers to choose from, as well as adventurous seasonal and specialty brews.

Enjoy a pint or two before, during and after the show!

Tickets at: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3064711

