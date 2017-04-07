Timeness of Things | Objects, Frames, and Ritual

The Pitch Project Gallery & Artist Studios 706 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

Event time: Thursday April 13 and Saturday April 15, 8:30pm (Please note: There is no Friday performance)

An interdisciplinary collaboration by choreographers Maria Gillespie, Nguyen Nguyen, and Erik Speth.

Choreographed, Directed, and Designed by Maria Gillespie, Nguyen Nguyen, and Erik Speth

 

What: Timeness of Things | Objects, Frames, and Ritual

Tickets: $15 general, $8 Students With Current ID

Cash Only Please

INFO: Updates and Performer Bios can be found at:

https://hyperlocalmke.com/timeness-of-things-object-frames-and-ritual/

