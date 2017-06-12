TOAD Granfinale Weekend

Google Calendar - TOAD Granfinale Weekend - 2017-06-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - TOAD Granfinale Weekend - 2017-06-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - TOAD Granfinale Weekend - 2017-06-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - TOAD Granfinale Weekend - 2017-06-25 00:00:00

Cafe Hollander (Downer) 2608 N. Downer Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: Times vary

It’s not summer in Milwaukee without bike racing! Once again, Lowlands Group will be hosting our GranFinale Sprint Competition on June 22–25, the last four days of the Tour of America’s Dairyland. Join us for the Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic, The Cafe Centraal Bay View Classic, the ISCorp Downer Classic, the East Tosa Gran Prix. Join us for the largest competitive road cycling series in the U.S. — pro racing & family fun for all! 

Cyclists, get the details >> 

https://lowlandsgroup.com/june-22-25-tour-of-americas-dairyland-granfinale-weekend/

Price: Register to ride, free to watch!

Info
Cafe Hollander (Downer) 2608 N. Downer Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Google Calendar - TOAD Granfinale Weekend - 2017-06-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - TOAD Granfinale Weekend - 2017-06-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - TOAD Granfinale Weekend - 2017-06-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - TOAD Granfinale Weekend - 2017-06-25 00:00:00 Google Calendar - TOAD Granfinale Weekend - 2017-06-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - TOAD Granfinale Weekend - 2017-06-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - TOAD Granfinale Weekend - 2017-06-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - TOAD Granfinale Weekend - 2017-06-24 00:00:00 Google Calendar - TOAD Granfinale Weekend - 2017-06-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - TOAD Granfinale Weekend - 2017-06-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - TOAD Granfinale Weekend - 2017-06-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - TOAD Granfinale Weekend - 2017-06-23 00:00:00 Google Calendar - TOAD Granfinale Weekend - 2017-06-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - TOAD Granfinale Weekend - 2017-06-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - TOAD Granfinale Weekend - 2017-06-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - TOAD Granfinale Weekend - 2017-06-22 00:00:00