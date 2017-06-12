TOAD Granfinale Weekend

Event time: Times vary

It’s not summer in Milwaukee without bike racing! Once again, Lowlands Group will be hosting our GranFinale Sprint Competition on June 22–25, the last four days of the Tour of America’s Dairyland. Join us for the Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic, The Cafe Centraal Bay View Classic, the ISCorp Downer Classic, the East Tosa Gran Prix. Join us for the largest competitive road cycling series in the U.S. — pro racing & family fun for all!

Cyclists, get the details >>

https://lowlandsgroup.com/june-22-25-tour-of-americas-dairyland-granfinale-weekend/

Price: Register to ride, free to watch!