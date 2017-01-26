Top Milwaukee chefs and 88Nine DJs at SoundBites event

Event time: 5:30pm

Milwaukee’s hottest chefs, some from the city’s newest restaurants, and 88Nine Radio Milwaukee DJs will serve up one-of-a-kind music-and-food pairings at the station’s sixth annual SoundBites fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Thursday Feb. 9 at the Iron Horse Hotel.

SoundBites lets food and music lovers savor unique pairings at 13 tasting and listening stations. Attendees will meet the chefs and DJs while enjoying unparalleled flavors from Milwaukee’s diverse food scene and creatively matched tunes playing on earbuds.

Taking inspiration from the ingredients of their food and music, the paired chefs and DJs have collaborated to combine superb small plates with the perfect songs, harmonizing them to create unique dining and listening experiences.

Participating chefs and their 88Nine music counterparts are:

· Karen Bell, chef/owner at Bavette, and Dori Zori, morning show host and promotions manager

· Nick Boyd at Company Brewing, and Program Director Jordan Lee

· Caitlin Cullen, chef/owner at The Tandem, and Marcus Doucette, midday host, imaging manager and host of “Sound Travels x93

· Yollande Deacon, owner and chef of Irie Zulu, and DJ Kenny Perez

· Jonna Froelich, executive chef at I.d. Delafield, and Sarah Fierek, director of underwriting partnerships and weekend host

· Dan Jacobs, chef/owner at DanDan, and Tarik Moody, digital director, evening music host and Rhythm Lab Radio host

· Greg Leon, chef/owner at Amilinda, and Amelinda Burich, digital content coordinator and musician

· Kevin Marx, executive chef at Parkside 23, and Makenzie Boettcher, community stories producer and weekend host

Joe Muench, executive chef at Story Hill BKC, and award-winning musician Trapper Schoepp

· Nathan Radar, executive chef of Kindred on KK, and Justin Barney, music director, host of “Five Songs x93 and weekend host

· Joshua Roberts, executive chef of Smyth, and Nate Imig, managing producer, community stories, community partnership manager and evening host

· Adam Siegel, executive chef at Lake Park Bistro, and Laura Kezman, video producer

· Kevin Sloan, executive chef at The Pabst Theater Group, and Ken Sumka, afternoon host and assistant program director

One example of a pairing comes from I.d. Delafield’s Froelich and 88Nine’s Fierek, who have joined the song "Spill Your Colours" by Milwaukee-based alternative band REYNA, and a unique dish of beet and goat cheese agnolotti pasta squares with fennel, poppy seeds and citrus.

Recently opened restaurants with chefs at SoundBites include DanDan, The Tandem, I.d. Delafield and Kindred on KK.

“When DJ Tarik Moody, our resident foodie, first suggested this idea, we knew it'd be a hit, x93 Program Director Jordan Lee said. “The event has become one of our staff's favorites, and our fan's most popular. The artistic challenge of pairing a great song with a great dish is one that our team is always excited to step up to. x93

In addition to tasting food and music pairings, guests will enjoy a champagne welcome reception and a sampling of Wisconsin cheese and craft beverages. Several Milwaukee DJs will spin tunes all night. Guests can bid on unique food, music and Milwaukee experiences, including an exclusive 88Nine rooftop reception package, in the SoundBites Silent Auction.

Tickets for the event are $125, and corporate tables are available. Tickets are limited in quantity. All proceeds directly benefit 88Nine Radio Milwaukee.

For more information and to view photos from last year’s event or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.radiomilwaukee.org/SoundBites.

·