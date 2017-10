×

Tosa West Trojan Players Spring Musical, Little Shopof Horrors

Atongue-in-cheek sci-fi comedy that has become one of the longest-runningOff-Broadway Shows!

Show times:

March 31, April 1, April 6, April 7, April 8 - 7:00 p.m.

April 2 - 2:00 p.m.

Ticket prices are: $15 adults, $12 senior citizens andstudents, $10 students with Activity Pass and seniors who are Gold Pass holdersand $8 for children age 10 and under. Tickets for all Tosa West productions areavailable for purchase online at www.trojanplayers.com,by calling (414) 773-3243 or at the door with cash or check.

More information about “Little Shop of Horrors x93 canbe found HERE.

The Wauwatosa West Theatre Department was recently named aTop High School Theatre Program from Stage Directions Magazine, a theatricalpublication which celebrates the theatre industry on all levels ofproduction and design. It has also represented the state of Wisconsin at theNational High School Musical Theatre Awards in NYC.