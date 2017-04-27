Event time: 7:30am-4:15pm Thu 7:45am-1pm Fri

A conference to come together, inform and unite

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s School of Continuing Education is proud to invite you to our first Trauma in Our Community conference, June 15-16, at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center.

We are bringing together experts in trauma care – educators, practitioners and clinicians – to lead discussions centered on helping people overcome adversity and thrive. We aim to be a venue for the dissemination of the latest evidence and practices in the field of trauma care. Whether you are an experienced professional or a newcomer in the field, we urge you to come learn from professionals, share your experiences and deepen your knowledge.

This conference is intended for: teachers, school and youth counselors, psychologists, social workers, medical providers, parents and foster parents, and anyone interested in addressing trauma care throughout the healthcare system.

For info: http://uwm.edu/sce/conferences/trauma/

Price: Before May 15, the registration fee is $389. Otherwise, it's $449.