A Tribe Called Red

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Friday, May 26

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

A Tribe Called Red are DJ group rooted in bass music, with a mix of elements from their traditional indigenous culture. Having performed previously at Coachella, Bonaroo and Electric Forest - here's your chance to catch them up close at the intimate Back Room @ Colectivo.

"The trio of Canadian DJs’ unique “powwow step x93 turns the pulse of First Nations music into a modern electric dance soundtrack that is politically thrilling and immediate." - Pitchfork

