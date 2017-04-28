A Tribe Called Red
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
A Tribe Called Red
Friday, May 26
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee
A Tribe Called Red are DJ group rooted in bass music, with a mix of elements from their traditional indigenous culture. Having performed previously at Coachella, Bonaroo and Electric Forest - here's your chance to catch them up close at the intimate Back Room @ Colectivo.
"The trio of Canadian DJs’ unique “powwow step x93 turns the pulse of First Nations music into a modern electric dance soundtrack that is politically thrilling and immediate." - Pitchfork