Tribe UNCOVERED: A Reinterpretation of A Tribe Called Quest

Google Calendar - Tribe UNCOVERED: A Reinterpretation of A Tribe Called Quest - 2017-01-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tribe UNCOVERED: A Reinterpretation of A Tribe Called Quest - 2017-01-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tribe UNCOVERED: A Reinterpretation of A Tribe Called Quest - 2017-01-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Tribe UNCOVERED: A Reinterpretation of A Tribe Called Quest - 2017-01-20 00:00:00

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 8pm

Tribe UNCOVERED

A Reinterpretation of A Tribe Called Quest

Friday, January 20

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

In Partnership with Alverno College

Curated by Klassik | Produced by David Ravel

Feat.: Foreign Goods, X, Stomata, Chris Rosenau (guitar)

MCs: Lorde Fredd33, AR Wesley

DJs: Jordan Madhatter Lee, Old Man Malcolm

Producers: Deb.On.Air, Mike Regal, Strehlow

Choreography by Christopher Gilbert

Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Tribe UNCOVERED: A Reinterpretation of A Tribe Called Quest - 2017-01-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tribe UNCOVERED: A Reinterpretation of A Tribe Called Quest - 2017-01-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tribe UNCOVERED: A Reinterpretation of A Tribe Called Quest - 2017-01-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Tribe UNCOVERED: A Reinterpretation of A Tribe Called Quest - 2017-01-20 00:00:00