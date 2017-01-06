Tribe UNCOVERED: A Reinterpretation of A Tribe Called Quest
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 8pm
Tribe UNCOVERED
A Reinterpretation of A Tribe Called Quest
Friday, January 20
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
Turner Hall Ballroom
In Partnership with Alverno College
Curated by Klassik | Produced by David Ravel
Feat.: Foreign Goods, X, Stomata, Chris Rosenau (guitar)
MCs: Lorde Fredd33, AR Wesley
DJs: Jordan Madhatter Lee, Old Man Malcolm
Producers: Deb.On.Air, Mike Regal, Strehlow
Choreography by Christopher Gilbert
Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance