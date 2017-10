×

Join us at Mason Street Grill for a fun, hands-on afternoon of learning about barrel-aged cocktail from Milwaukee's top mixologist, Trip Duval. Tweak and concoct a recipe to perfectly reflects your favorite cocktails and then take home your very own 3L Barrel Aged Cocktail to enjoy.

This event includes a 3L Barrel, Spirits/Mixers, Light Snacks & Cocktails.

Cost: $95/barrel

Reserve now by calling (414) 837-2336 or emailing beckimckenna@marcushotels.