TRUE Skool Block Party

Since 2004, the Milwaukee nonprofit TRUE Skool has used hip-hop culture to educate and reach out to at-risk youth. This free party at the Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion should give a sense of what the organization is all about. It’ll feature live hip-hop and art, a children’s craft area, a skate jam and the Circulate Creative Entrepreneur market, the latter featuring original art, fashion and skin and body products. For those 21 and up, there’s also a TRUE Skool boat cruise after the event at 7 p.m., which will feature a variety of food from local vendors and raffle prizes.