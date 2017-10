×

Celebrate the middle of Summer with a full-out Tullamore D.E.W. Luau Party at the Three Lions Pub!

We will be bringing the islands to Shorewood with Tullamore D.E.W. cocktail specials, an outdoor Tully bar with sampling, a limbo & hula hoop contest and a delicious PIG ROAST!!

This event is family friendly and open to all.

A Pig Roast Dinner package is available for purchase. $15 will guarantee you a Pulled Pork sandwich dinner plate straight off the spit along with a complimentary Tullamore D.E.W. cocktail.

Drink specials begin at 2PM with the Pig Roast Dinner being served between 5PM-6PM.

Hawaiian dress is encouraged.

Enjoy your Sunday Funday at the Pub, say "See Ya Later" to our favorite Tullamore D.E.W. Brand Ambassador, Caroline, fill up on a pig roast, and maybe drink just a little bit too much Tully.