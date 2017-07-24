Twin Brother w/Abby Jean and Dramatic Lovers

Event time: 8pm

TWIN BROTHER, ABBY JEAN AND DRAMATIC LOVERS

Fri Sep 22 2017 8pm - $10 @ 224 W. Bruce St.

New EP release show!

Milwaukee's Twin Brother is a band re-imagined. Fronted by West Allis native, Sean Raasch, Twin Brother has been playing indie-inspired folk rock in town since 2012. The band released two records, 2013's self-titled release, and 2014's Swallow the Anchor, which drew a lot of praise and earned Twin Brother headlining club gigs across town as well as opening slots at Turner Hall for several national acts. However, not content to be a band pigeonholed in the ever growing alternative country folk scene, Raasch and longtime bandmate Lodi Broekhuizen retooled Twin Brother, adding new members and expanding the band's sonic repertoire.

advance tickets available here--

https://anodynecoffee.com/shop/shop/twinbrother/

Price: $10