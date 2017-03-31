Two Door Cinema Club w/Blossoms
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Two Door
Cinema Club
+ special guest Blossoms
Wednesday, April 26
Doors Open at 6:30PM / Show 8PM
The Pabst Theater
Filled with madness and energy, Irish indie-pop band Two Door Cinema Club are coming to The Pabst. On their third album, Gameshow, the band has challenged themselves to indulge a wide and varied range of styles and influences stretching way beyond the traditional Two Door sound to take in Prince, Madonna, McCartney, Chic, Krautrock, neo soul and modernist pop. The result is by far their most en-thralling and danceable record yet, albeit one full of the uncertainties of finding yourself and your place in the world.