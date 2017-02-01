United Nations Association-Greater Milwaukee February 11th, 2017 Meeting

Event time: 10 AM - 12 Noon

FEBRUARY MEETING OF THE UNITED NATIONS ASSOCIATION – GREATER MILWAUKEE

Open to the General Public

The February meeting of the United Nations Association – Greater Milwaukee will be held on Saturday – February 11th, 2017 at Holy Redeemer Church (rear entrance) located at 631 N. 19th Street (corner of Wisconsin Ave. and 19th Street) in Milwaukee, WI.

The February meeting will feature a presentation and discussion on:

“Programs for Empowering Women and Girls x93

Guest Speaker: Lea Denny, MS-CMHC

For information, contact Debbie Metke: 414.881.0904 (phone) or dmetke@gmail.com (e-mail)

http://unamilwaukee.weebly.com/ (website for UNA-Greater Milwaukee)

Price: Free and Open to the Public