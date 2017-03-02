Event time: 12noon-2pm

THE UNITED NATIONS ASSOCIATION–GREATER MILWAUKEE (UNA-GM)

GLOBAL CITIZENS AWARDS LUNCHEON

APRIL 1ST, 2017

Open to the General Public

The United Nations Association-Greater Milwaukee Global Citizens Awards Luncheon will be held on Saturday – April 1st, 2017 from 12 Noon – 2 PM at Redeemer Lutheran Church (rear entrance) located at 631 N. 19th Street (corner of Wisconsin Ave. and 19th Street) in Milwaukee, WI.

Registration: 11:30 AM – 12 Noon.

Welcome, Lunch, & Program: 12:00 Noon

The UNA-GM Global Citizens Awards Luncheon will feature a presentation and discussion on:

“The United Nations in a Time of Global Transition:

Challenges of Peacemaking and Humanitarian Emergencies x93

Presented by

Robert Skinner - Director of the United Nations Information Center in Washington, DC

US State Department Service in Africa & Latin America

UW-Madison Law Degree

The UNA-GM Global Citizens Awards Luncheon will include:

A luncheon of Middle Eastern food prepared by Aladdin Restaurant

&

Honoring Four Global Citizens for Their Contributions to the Work of the United Nations Association

§ Brandon Holmes: Model UN Leader at UW-Oshkosh

§ Barbara Martinka: Longtime UNA-GM Leader

§ Don Richards: Former Alderman & Global Issues Leader

§ Sam Romano: Former President of UNA-USA Wisconsin

Cost:

$30 per person (Advance Registration)

$40 per person (At the Door Without a Reservation)

$15 for Students & Low Income

$200 for a Table of 8

RSVP Before March 27th, 2017: By phone at 414.228.1854 or

E-mail at

Mail checks made out to UNA-Greater Milwaukee by March 24th, 2017 to:

UNA-Greater Milwaukee – P.O. Box 510980 – Milwaukee, WI 53203

Please include your name, address, phone number, & e-mail address in your correspondence.

Price: $30 per person (Advance Registration) $40 per person (At the Door Without a Reservation) $15 for Students & Low Income $200 for a Table of 8