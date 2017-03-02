United Nations Association-Greater Milwaukee Global Citizens Awards Luncheon
Redeemer Lutheran Church 631 N. 19th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53222
Event time: 12noon-2pm
THE UNITED NATIONS ASSOCIATION–GREATER MILWAUKEE (UNA-GM)
GLOBAL CITIZENS AWARDS LUNCHEON
APRIL 1ST, 2017
Open to the General Public
The United Nations Association-Greater Milwaukee Global Citizens Awards Luncheon will be held on Saturday – April 1st, 2017 from 12 Noon – 2 PM at Redeemer Lutheran Church (rear entrance) located at 631 N. 19th Street (corner of Wisconsin Ave. and 19th Street) in Milwaukee, WI.
Registration: 11:30 AM – 12 Noon.
Welcome, Lunch, & Program: 12:00 Noon
The UNA-GM Global Citizens Awards Luncheon will feature a presentation and discussion on:
“The United Nations in a Time of Global Transition:
Challenges of Peacemaking and Humanitarian Emergencies x93
Presented by
Robert Skinner - Director of the United Nations Information Center in Washington, DC
US State Department Service in Africa & Latin America
UW-Madison Law Degree
The UNA-GM Global Citizens Awards Luncheon will include:
A luncheon of Middle Eastern food prepared by Aladdin Restaurant
&
Honoring Four Global Citizens for Their Contributions to the Work of the United Nations Association
§ Brandon Holmes: Model UN Leader at UW-Oshkosh
§ Barbara Martinka: Longtime UNA-GM Leader
§ Don Richards: Former Alderman & Global Issues Leader
§ Sam Romano: Former President of UNA-USA Wisconsin
Cost:
$30 per person (Advance Registration)
$40 per person (At the Door Without a Reservation)
$15 for Students & Low Income
$200 for a Table of 8
RSVP Before March 27th, 2017: By phone at 414.228.1854 or
E-mail at
Mail checks made out to UNA-Greater Milwaukee by March 24th, 2017 to:
UNA-Greater Milwaukee – P.O. Box 510980 – Milwaukee, WI 53203
Please include your name, address, phone number, & e-mail address in your correspondence.
