University of Wisconsin-Parkside Music Department presents "A German Requiem"

Event time: April 29, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 30, at 3:30 p.m.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Music Department presents the university’s orchestras and choirs, joined by the Milwaukee Choristers, in two performances of “A German Requiem, x93 Op. 45 for chorus, orchestra, and baritone and soprano soloists by Johannes Brahms Saturday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 30, at 3:30 p.m. The concerts take place in the UW-Parkside Frances Bedford Concert Hall in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities. Admission is $15 for adults and $7 for students.

“A German Requiem x93 (Ein Deutches Requiem nach Worten der heiligen Schrift), often referred to as “the Brahms Requiem, x93 is one of the most beloved and highly respected choral and orchestral works of all time.

For additional information, call the UW-Parkside Box Office at 262-595-2564.

Price: Admission is $15 for adults and $7 for students.