Up-Cycled Mittens

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Event time: 11am-2pm

Monday, December 4      11:00am – 2:00 pm

Warm, fuzzy and made up-cycled sweaters. Keep your hands cozy the rest of the winter in this workshop with Betsy. Using a pattern made from tracing your hand (or pre-traced from someone special) and new fleece for a lining you will leave with a one of a kind re-purposed accessory. Class: 3 hours. Basic sewing skills are a must. Please bring fabric shears if you have them. 

Instructor:       Betsy Davis          Supply fee: $5 to instructor        Class fee:      $35 

Price: $35 plus $5 supply fee to instructor

