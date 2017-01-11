Winterfest for Afternoon Nappers

Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

Event time: 10:30-12pm

Come to the morning version of Winterfest designed for the lil' ones! Children ages 5 and under accompanied by an adult can enjoy a craft, hike and puppet show, and still get home in time for their afternoon nap. Registration required. Please register all children. Space is limited.

Price: For children ages 5 and younger accompanied by an adult | $5 (Nonmembers: $7)

Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
