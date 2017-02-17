Urban Economic Development Association of Wisconsin (UEDA) fundraiser: Carnival Milwaukee

Event time: 6:30-10:30pm

On Saturday, February 25, the Urban Economic Development Association of Wisconsin (UEDA) will celebrate Milwaukee’s culture and diversity with a night of music, dancing, dining and carnival entertainment at its annual fundraiser, Carnival Milwaukee. The event will be held from 6:30 – 10:30p.m. at the Zoofari Conference Center located at 9715 W. Bluemound Road in Milwaukee.

Now in its ninth year, Carnival Milwaukee continues to provide guests with the opportunity to enjoy food, fun and festivities in our unique and diverse city. Attendees will have the rare opportunity to taste an array of dishes from more than 25 purveyors of Milwaukee’s incredibly diverse food scene in one place, a mix of live Afro-Caribbean & Latin jazz music by performed by De La Buena, participate in games, a cultural dance lesson with Salsabrosa Dance Company, a top-notch raffle drawing, and a festive photo station. A growing list of participating food vendors and raffle prizes can be found at www.CarnivalMilwaukee.com.

“Carnivale x93 is a celebration that occurs in countries throughout the world, from Brazil to Belgium and Jamaica to New Orleans. Guests of Carnival Milwaukee come dressed in cultural attire or Carnival costumes that include brightly colored shirts, dresses and skirts, feathered and embellished masks, boas, beads – anything that says celebration.

Tickets are $50 and may be purchased online through the Carnival Milwaukee Eventbrite page or by calling (414) 562-9904. Funds raised by the event will further UEDA’s work in community and economic development, assisting organizations to build their capacity and better serve their communities. In addition, support will ensure that UEDA can continue to use its expertise in coordinating, facilitating, and forging collaborations in areas such as foreclosure mitigation and sustainable homeownership, small business development, public transportation and jobs, regional food initiatives, and financial capabilities.

