Usui Reiki Level I

Event time: 10am-4pm

The Reiki Level I class gives you the ability for self-healing as well as giving reiki to friends and family and to volunteer in your community. You will receive the Usui Reiki I attunement), learn the history of reiki, how to integrate it into daily life, hand positions, cleansing and protecting, Experience guided meditation, Traditional Japanese Techniques and how to give a full reiki session on yourself and others. You will also learn an overview on the chakra system, grounding, cleansing, and meditation. Ongoing support with Cathy is available after all classes.

5-6 hours. $150/person Register at purewellnesswi.com with a credit card or email cathy@purewellnesswi.com to register with cash by July 5th

Prerequisite: Having received 1 reiki treatment in the past.

You will receive “The Original Reiki Handbook of Dr. Mikao Usui x93 by Frank Arjava Petter which will also be used in Reiki II if you decide to move forward. You will also receive a class manual that includes:

• Reiki Past, Present & Future

• How Reiki Heals and how to use it: self-treatments and on others

• Western hand positions

• Info on attunements

• Meditations and Writing Prompts

• Japanese Reiki Techniques

• How to combine Western and Japanese Reiki

• The different Reiki levels

• Developing Your Reiki Practice and different settings

• Reiki Training and Licensing, forms and more