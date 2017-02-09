UWM Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition Winners Concert
UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 7:30pm
The UWM Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert featuring Schumann's Symphony No.4 in D minor and the '16/'17 student Concerto Competition winners.
Price: General - $12 Seniors, UWM Faculty and Staff - $8 Students and under 18 - Free Majors and Music Directors - Free Online arts.uwm.edu/tickets Phone (414) 229-4308
