UWP Music Department Hosts Concert with Conrad Chamber Orchestra

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Music Department and special guests the Conrad Chamber Orchestra present the University Chorale and Voices of Parkside. The concert is Sunday, Feb. 26, at 3:30 p.m. in the Frances Bedford Concert Hall in the Rita Talent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities on the UW-Parkside campus. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students.

The program features selections from “Calling All Dawns, x93composed by two-time Grammy winner Christopher Tin. “Calling All Dawns x93 combines the digital and the multi-ethnic global worlds of today’s music. The album encompasses 12 different languages including, Polish, Hebrew, French, and Maori, a Polynesian language from the South Pacific.

