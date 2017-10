×

Wine and dine with your significant other this Valentine’sDay at Milwaukee ChopHouse. Our chefs are delighted to offer delicious specialsfor couples for Valentine’s Day weekend (2/10- 2/11) and Valentine’s Day (2/14).

Main Course:

Vol au vent (Cognac Shrimp and Crab vol au vent,cranberry onion compote) - $11

Zabuton (Grilled Wagyu Zabuton Steak withcharred foie gras and endive, port shallot butter) - $42

Fillet trio (Cast Iron Beef Filet Trio, lobsterfritters, sauce béarnaise) - $43

Dessert:

Chocolate Cherry Mousse Cake (Cherry VanillaCoulis, Milk Chocolate Gelato) - $7

Bubbles Special: Diners can pick from an array of fine winesfor $30 p/ bottle: