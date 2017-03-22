The Plum Creek String Band w/Francesca

Event time: 8pm

Var Gallery proudly presents a special evening with 

The Plum Creek String Band

 

When: Friday, March 31, 2017

 

Where: Var Gallery & Studios

                        643 S 2nd Street, 

                        Milwaukee WI 53204

 

Time:               8pm

 

Admission:      $10

 

Contact:          Craig Siemsen

                        P.O. Box 11542, Milwaukee, WI 53211

                        www.craigtunes.com 

                        craig@craigtunes.com

                        414-491-3980

 

The Plum Creek String Band rides again!  feat. Craig Siemsen – vocals/guitar, Jerry Danks – vocals/guitar/banjo, Dave Fox – fiddle/washboard/guitar, and Brett Kemnitz – double bass!  “four soloists, one great sound! x93

 

Opening for the band will be our friend and talented songwriter Francesca!  

 

Check out an evening of foot stomping music, cool gallery space, and libations!

