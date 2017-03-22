The Plum Creek String Band w/Francesca

Event time: 8pm

Var Gallery proudly presents a special evening with

The Plum Creek String Band

When: Friday, March 31, 2017

Where: Var Gallery & Studios

643 S 2nd Street,

Milwaukee WI 53204

Time: 8pm

Admission: $10

Contact: Craig Siemsen

P.O. Box 11542, Milwaukee, WI 53211

www.craigtunes.com

craig@craigtunes.com

414-491-3980

The Plum Creek String Band rides again! feat. Craig Siemsen – vocals/guitar, Jerry Danks – vocals/guitar/banjo, Dave Fox – fiddle/washboard/guitar, and Brett Kemnitz – double bass! “four soloists, one great sound! x93

Opening for the band will be our friend and talented songwriter Francesca!

Check out an evening of foot stomping music, cool gallery space, and libations!