The Plum Creek String Band w/Francesca
Event time: 8pm
Var Gallery proudly presents a special evening with
The Plum Creek String Band
When: Friday, March 31, 2017
Where: Var Gallery & Studios
643 S 2nd Street,
Milwaukee WI 53204
Time: 8pm
Admission: $10
Contact: Craig Siemsen
P.O. Box 11542, Milwaukee, WI 53211
414-491-3980
The Plum Creek String Band rides again! feat. Craig Siemsen – vocals/guitar, Jerry Danks – vocals/guitar/banjo, Dave Fox – fiddle/washboard/guitar, and Brett Kemnitz – double bass! “four soloists, one great sound! x93
Opening for the band will be our friend and talented songwriter Francesca!
Check out an evening of foot stomping music, cool gallery space, and libations!