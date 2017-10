×

Our original Florentine production brings Ovid’s Metamorphoses and Virgil’s Aeneid to life. This sublimely beautiful pair of English one-act operas blends perfectly into one evening of great opera. General Director William Florescu stages an evening to behold with a cast led by acclaimed mezzo-soprano Sandra Piques Eddy in the role of Dido, with soprano Alisa Jordheim as Venus/Belinda, and mezzo-soprano Colleen Brooks as the sorceress. Dancer/choreographer Dani Kuepper brings fresh movement to this early operatic masterpiece. World renowned harpsichordist and conductor Jory Vinikour leads an authentic Baroque ensemble. This production is a collaboration with Danceworks and Great Lakes Baroque.