Veterans Light Up the Arts will feature performances and art exhibition

Several military veteran performers and artists will showcase their artwork and talent at Veterans Light Up the Arts on Thursday, March 2nd at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center. The all-veteran art showcase is sponsored by area community organizations serving veterans, including Feast of Crispian: Shakespeare with Veterans and Milwaukee Repertory Theater. The event will feature musical and dramatic performances by area veterans, as well as a showcase of visual pieces by veteran artists. US Army veteran Tarik Moody of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee will be the MC for the evening, which will feature Jason Moon, the J. Ryan Trio, Feast of Crispian, and more.

Veterans Light Up the Arts will be held at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center, 750 N Lincoln Memorial Dr., on Thursday, March 2nd from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm, and is free and open to the public with a suggested $10 donation at the door. The event is sponsored by the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Feast of Crispian, Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative, VetsNet, and the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center.

