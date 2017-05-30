Village Playhouse presents: 2017 Original One Act Festival for Wisconsin Playwrights
Event time: June 2-18
32 Years and Running!
This One Act Festival has extra excitement this year. There were so many good plays submitted, that we couldn't fit all of them in one night. So, we split up 12 plays into two groups, each to be performed alternating nights.
GROUP A
The Painting by Mark Borchardt
About Paul by Nathan Kemer
Talk To The Wall by Mike Willis
Trespasses by Gary Jones
Gothic Arms by Zachary Thomas Woods
Roxanne by Deanna Strasse
7:30 PM - June 2, 10, 16
2:00pm - June 18
GROUP B
Playing Solitaire by Mike Luchesi
The Wedding by Michelle Demos
Unresolved by Nick Schweitzer
A Long Way From Roswell by Paul Weir
Raw Footage by Regina Cooper
Poison by Nick Schweitzer
7:30 PM - June 3, 9, 17
2:00pm - June 11
If you get the chance, catch all the shows!
Everything takes place at:
Inspiration Studios
1500 S. 73rd Street, West Allis
$17 adults
$15 seniors/students
www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2595287
OneActFestival@villageplayhouse.org
414-207-4VPW