Village Playhouse presents: 2017 Original One Act Festival for Wisconsin Playwrights

Event time: June 2-18

32 Years and Running!

This One Act Festival has extra excitement this year. There were so many good plays submitted, that we couldn't fit all of them in one night. So, we split up 12 plays into two groups, each to be performed alternating nights.

GROUP A

The Painting by Mark Borchardt

About Paul by Nathan Kemer

Talk To The Wall by Mike Willis

Trespasses by Gary Jones

Gothic Arms by Zachary Thomas Woods

Roxanne by Deanna Strasse

7:30 PM - June 2, 10, 16

2:00pm - June 18

GROUP B

Playing Solitaire by Mike Luchesi

The Wedding by Michelle Demos

Unresolved by Nick Schweitzer

A Long Way From Roswell by Paul Weir

Raw Footage by Regina Cooper

Poison by Nick Schweitzer

7:30 PM - June 3, 9, 17

2:00pm - June 11

If you get the chance, catch all the shows!

Everything takes place at:

Inspiration Studios

1500 S. 73rd Street, West Allis

$17 adults

$15 seniors/students

www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2595287

OneActFestival@villageplayhouse.org

414-207-4VPW