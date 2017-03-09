Village Playhouse presents "A Doll's House"
Inspiration Studios 1500 S. 73rd St., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
Event time: March 24, 25, 31 @ 7:30 PM April 1, 7, 8 @ 7:30 PM April 9 @ 2:00 PM
Written by Henrik Ibsen
Adaptation by Frank McGuiness
This epochal drama of marriage and the individual portrays a controlling husband Torvald Helmer and his wife Nora, who suffers from a crippling dependency on her husband of eight years. Torvald has always done the thinking for the both of them. They have an ideal homelife, as perceived by society, but it collapses as events are revealed throughout the story.
Adults....$17
Students & Senior Citizens....$15
Tickets can be purchased through
or reserved without payment at
ADollsHouse@villageplayhouse.org
or (414) 207-4VPW (4879).