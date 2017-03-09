Village Playhouse presents "A Doll's House"

Event time: March 24, 25, 31 @ 7:30 PM April 1, 7, 8 @ 7:30 PM April 9 @ 2:00 PM

Written by Henrik Ibsen

Adaptation by Frank McGuiness

This epochal drama of marriage and the individual portrays a controlling husband Torvald Helmer and his wife Nora, who suffers from a crippling dependency on her husband of eight years. Torvald has always done the thinking for the both of them. They have an ideal homelife, as perceived by society, but it collapses as events are revealed throughout the story.

Adults....$17

Students & Senior Citizens....$15

Tickets can be purchased through

www.brownpapertickets.com,

or reserved without payment at

ADollsHouse@villageplayhouse.org

or (414) 207-4VPW (4879).