Village Playhouse presents "Nightingale"

Event time: Friday, March 10 @ 7:30pm Saturday, March 11 & Sunday March 12 @ 2:00pm

Nightingale takes place in China, where the Emperor is obsessed by his worldly possessions. He is blind to the needs of his people and the real treasures of life. Ancient Gods, the audience and the Nightingale join forces to cure the Emperor of his possessive and

grasping ways.

Friday, March 10 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, March 11 &

Sunday March 12 @ 2:00pm

$5 - children (3-12)

$10 - all others

Inspiration Studios

1500 South 73rd Street

West Allis, WI 53214

Reserve tickets sending an e-mail to Nightingale@villageplayhouse.org

or calling (414) 207-4VPW (4879).