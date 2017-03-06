Village Playhouse presents "Nightingale"

Google Calendar - Village Playhouse presents "Nightingale" - 2017-03-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Village Playhouse presents "Nightingale" - 2017-03-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Village Playhouse presents "Nightingale" - 2017-03-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Village Playhouse presents "Nightingale" - 2017-03-12 00:00:00

Inspiration Studios 1500 S. 73rd St., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214

Event time: Friday, March 10 @ 7:30pm Saturday, March 11 & Sunday March 12 @ 2:00pm

Nightingale takes place in China, where the Emperor is obsessed by his worldly possessions. He is blind to the needs of his people and the real treasures of life. Ancient Gods, the audience and the Nightingale join forces to cure the Emperor of his possessive and

grasping ways.

Friday, March 10 @ 7:30pm 

Saturday, March 11 &

Sunday March 12 @ 2:00pm

$5 - children (3-12)

$10 - all others

Inspiration Studios

1500 South 73rd Street

West Allis, WI  53214 

Reserve tickets sending an e-mail to Nightingale@villageplayhouse.org

or calling (414) 207-4VPW (4879).

Info
Inspiration Studios 1500 S. 73rd St., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214 View Map
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - Village Playhouse presents "Nightingale" - 2017-03-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Village Playhouse presents "Nightingale" - 2017-03-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Village Playhouse presents "Nightingale" - 2017-03-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Village Playhouse presents "Nightingale" - 2017-03-12 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Village Playhouse presents "Nightingale" - 2017-03-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Village Playhouse presents "Nightingale" - 2017-03-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Village Playhouse presents "Nightingale" - 2017-03-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - Village Playhouse presents "Nightingale" - 2017-03-11 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Village Playhouse presents "Nightingale" - 2017-03-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Village Playhouse presents "Nightingale" - 2017-03-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Village Playhouse presents "Nightingale" - 2017-03-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - Village Playhouse presents "Nightingale" - 2017-03-10 00:00:00