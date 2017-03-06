Village Playhouse presents "Nightingale"
Inspiration Studios 1500 S. 73rd St., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
Event time: Friday, March 10 @ 7:30pm Saturday, March 11 & Sunday March 12 @ 2:00pm
Nightingale takes place in China, where the Emperor is obsessed by his worldly possessions. He is blind to the needs of his people and the real treasures of life. Ancient Gods, the audience and the Nightingale join forces to cure the Emperor of his possessive and
grasping ways.
$5 - children (3-12)
$10 - all others
Reserve tickets sending an e-mail to Nightingale@villageplayhouse.org
or calling (414) 207-4VPW (4879).