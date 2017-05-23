Vintage Car Show and Veterans Benefit

Event time: noon-4pm

Five O’Clock Steakhouse has organized this afternoon of cars and music to benefit two outstanding local veterans organizations: the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative and DryHootch Milwaukee. In addition to old cars, there will be prizes, a raffle, music from Sacred, NO/NO, Killer Clowns and Stories For Strangers. All guests who contribute the suggested donation of $20 will receive a $20 gift certificate for Five O’Clock Steakhouse in return.