Vintage Car Show and Veterans Benefit

Event time: noon-4pm

Five O’Clock Steakhouse has organized this afternoon of cars and music to benefit two outstanding local veterans organizations: the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative and DryHootch Milwaukee. In addition to old cars, there will be prizes, a raffle, music from Sacred, NO/NO, Killer Clowns and Stories For Strangers. All guests who contribute the suggested donation of $20 will receive a $20 gift certificate for Five O’Clock Steakhouse in return.

Info
Benefits / Charity
